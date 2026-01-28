Federal agents placed on standard leave following fatal shooting of Alex Pretti

cThe Department of Homeland Security confirmed Wednesday that two agents have been placed on standard administrative leave following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by Customs and Border Protection agents in Minneapolis on Saturday.

DHS had previously stated that two officers fired their weapons during the incident.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, officials said Pretti had brandished a weapon, but video evidence showed agents had already retrieved Pretti’s firearm seconds before firing the fatal shots.

He was holding a cellphone, apparently filming law enforcement activity, nearly one mile away from where Renee Good was shot by an immigration enforcement agent earlier this month.

Federal officials initially praised agents for their actions, but the White House has since backtracked as President Donald Trump said he would oversee an "honest" investigation.

Pretti's death has only added to the unrest in the Twin Cities region amid an uptick in immigration enforcement.

The Minneapolis neighborhood where Pretti was shot has also been the site of a growing vigil, where Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz visited on Wednesday.

Although DHS described placing the Border Patrol agents on leave as "standard protocol," officials had not said whether they placed the immigration enforcement agent who shot Good on leave. Instead, Vice President JD Vance suggested that ICE Agent Jonathan Ross had "absolute immunity."