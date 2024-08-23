RFK Jr. endorsing former President Donald Trump, AP reports

It appears more likely that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is dropping out of the race for president. Citing a court filing in Pennsylvania, The Associated Press reports that Kennedy will endorse former President Donald Trump.

The independent presidential candidate is scheduled to make an announcement about his campaign during a speech in Phoenix on Friday.

The move has essentially been telegraphed after Scripps News confirmed on Thursday night that Kennedy filed paperwork with the Arizona Secretary of State's Office to have his name withdrawn from the ballot.

Kennedy's running mate has also been floating the idea of dropping out of the race this week. In an appearance on the "Impact Theory" podcast, Nicole Shanahan said the campaign was looking at the most effective way of preventing Vice President Kamala Harris from winning in November, including dropping out of the race and potentially endorsing former President Donald Trump.

The Kennedy campaign started in 2023 as an alternative to the Biden-Harris campaign. Having one of the most recognizable last names in politics, the son of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy launched his bid for president as a Democrat. However, he announced in October that he would run as an independent.

At the time, he said the decision was meant as a declaration of his independence from all political parties while declaring America's independence from "the tyranny of corruption which robs us of affordable lives, our belief in the future, and our respect for each other."

As a vaccine skeptic and environmental lawyer, Kennedy initially appeared to have a strong following with those who didn't want Trump or President Biden back in the White House. However, Kennedy has struggled to get his name on ballots and has seen his poll numbers drop since Vice President Kamala Harris replaced President Biden at the top of the Democratic presidential ticket.

According to an average of polls from the website 538, Kennedy is averaging 4.7% in national polls, behind Harris who is at 47.2% and Trump who is at 43.5%.

No independent candidate has won any Electoral College votes since 1968.

