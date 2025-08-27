'Like a sales mission:" White House continues its push to embed American AI worldwide

The White House is continuing to push forward on a three-pillar strategy announced in July to innovate, power and export American-made AI products.

Michael Kratsios, director of the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy, explained the administration's goals and progress in a Tuesday interview with Scripps News.

"For most countries around the world, the volumes of chips and the types of AI that we'll be needing aren't of real national security concern in the U.S. What we're most concerned about is us not being there, and adversaries having their chips and their AI in those countries," Kratsios said. "So our biggest step right now is how do we get more people to use American AI?"

President Donald Trump has sought to boost U.S. chip production and increase federal control of some operations. This month, he announced the U.S. government would take a 10% stake in chipmaker Intel. Separately, the government cut a deal with chipmakers Nvida and AMD to loosen export restrictions of their products to China for a 15% share of revenue.

At the same time the president has also planned a 100% tariff on computer chip imports, a move that could raise the prices Americans pay for computers, cars, appliances and other electronics.

The U.S.-based Semiconductor Industry Association, a trade group representing U.S. chip manufacturers, estimates that U.S. manufacturing accounts for only 12% of computer chips produced globally.

"We want to make sure that countries around the world are using our technology and not China's or anyone else's," Kratsios said. "We are Americans. We think we have the best technology. We want everyone to be using it. So for us, it's almost like a sales mission. And I deeply believe we have the best technology and no matter what country we go to, I think we'll always be winning out to just have the best stuff."

