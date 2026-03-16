Trump reveals chief of staff Susie Wiles has breast cancer, will remain on job

President Donald Trump said White House chief of staff Susie Wiles has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer but will remain on the job.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Wiles has an “excellent” prognosis.

"During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy!" Trump said. "Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her."

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Trump announces Susie Wiles as his White House Chief of Staff

Moments after Trump revealed Wiles' diagnosis, the two appeared together for an event on the future of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Wiles has been Trump's chief of staff since he returned to office in 2025.

She previously served as his campaign manager during the 2024 presidential election, overseeing a run that saw Trump take a decisive victory in both the popular vote and the Electoral College, including in swing states.

Wiles, 68, is the first woman to hold the position of chief of staff at the White House.

