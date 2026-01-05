Trump says US ‘needs Greenland’ following military action in Venezuela

President Donald Trump's decision to capture Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro has sent shockwaves across the globe, with some wondering whether the U.S. could seize land or seek regime change in other countries.

Trump has suggested he is reviving the Monroe Doctrine, a 19th-century policy first outlined in 1823 by President James Monroe. The doctrine warned European powers against further colonization or political interference in the Western Hemisphere.

Trump has repeatedly referred to his modern interpretation as the “Donroe Doctrine,” framing it as a justification for more aggressive U.S. action against what he describes as foreign threats in the Americas.

RELATED STORY | ‘I’m a decent man’: Venezuela’s Maduro pleads not guilty in US federal court

The president has used similar logic to justify comments about Greenland, arguing that foreign military activity near the Arctic territory poses a national security risk. He has pointed to the presence of Russian and Chinese vessels in the region, drawing parallels to Venezuela’s ties with Iran, Russia and Cuba.

“We need Greenland from a national security standpoint. It’s so strategic,” Trump said. “Right now, Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it. I can guarantee you.”

RELATED STORY | Timeline: From boat strikes to Caracas raid — how U.S. forces captured Maduro

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told local media she believes Trump is serious about wanting Greenland. She also warned that any U.S. attack on another NATO member would effectively end the alliance.

In addition to Greenland, Trump has suggested the U.S. could intervene in Colombia and Cuba.

The remarks have unsettled U.S. allies and Latin American nations, with some interpreting them as an ultimatum: comply with U.S. demands or risk facing consequences similar to Venezuela.

Trump’s critics argue the rhetoric undermines U.S. credibility on the global stage, particularly when condemning Russia for its 2022 invasion of Ukraine or criticizing China over its ambitions toward Taiwan.