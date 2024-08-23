Watch Now

Vice President Kamala Harris accepts her party's nomination for president

Harris is expected to contrast the Democratic agenda to Trump's, and will present a "new way forward" for America.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday accepted the Democratic nomination for president, closing out Day 4 of the party's national convention in Chicago.

Harris started her speech with thanks to President Joe Biden.

"Your record is extraordinary and your character is inspiring," she said.

Recalling her upbringing in California's East Bay

"The path that led me here in recent weeks was no doubt unexpected. But I’m no stranger to unlikely journeys," she said.

Harris' campaign said that her speech would recognize the challenges faced by middle-class families, recalling her own experiences growing up. She is also expected to contrast her agenda to Trump's, and will present a "new way forward" which her campaign said will paint an "optimistic agenda that provides economic opportunity and protects fundamental freedoms for all Americans."

After speaking briefly at the convention on Monday, and appearing at a Milwaukee rally on Tuesday, Harris did not hold any public events on Wednesday in order to prepare for her speech.

Harris is hoping her speech continues to improve Americans' perception of her. According to a new Ipsos/Washington Post poll, 45% of voters view Harris favorably as a person, compared to 44% who don't. The same poll showed Harris leading Trump 50-45 in the national popular vote.

