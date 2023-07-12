Prof. Avi Loeb says objects from Pacific Ocean may be alien technology

Professor Avi Loeb says he believes 50 small spherical iron fragments found on the floor of the ocean in the South Pacific off the coast of Papua New Guinea in 2014 show strong signs that they could have come from an alien spacecraft.

The Harvard physicist claims the material could be from alien technology,and says he even believes he has an idea that it came from a meteor in that same year.

Loeb says the objects are not consistent with average meteors, and that the meteor they came from rocketed through Earth's atmosphere and toward our planet at a faster rate than most.

SEE MORE: NASA celebrates anniversary of Webb Telescope with stunning new image

Loeb says he obtained that data from NASA's Center for Earth Object Studies.

He says U.S. government data shows calculations on the meteor's path point directly to a small 7-mile radius that includes the spot where the fragments were found.

Loeb told Scripps News that researchers are not 100% positive of their findings, but are still researching, saying, "We don't know it for sure ... we still have some analysis to do, but the point is that this meteor looked different than space rocks that we are familiar with. It's sort of like going to your backyard and you see a tennis ball that may have been thrown by a neighbor, and you need to figure it out first. So, that's why we are doing this analysis."

"From the surface of the object what we really care about is the composition," he said.

He said scientists are trying to figure out "what was this object made of?"

He said it's really the first time humans have touched materials from an object larger than half a meter that ended up in the solar system from outside of it.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com