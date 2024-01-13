Quaker Oats expands recall of granola bars and cereals for salmonella

The Quaker Oats Company has added two dozen additional types of granola bars, cereals and snack foods to a December recall over possible salmonella contamination.

The expanded recall now includes Quaker Chewy Granola Bars and Cereals, Cap'n Crunch Bars and select cereals, Gamesa Marias Cereal, Gatorade Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Bars, Munchies Munch Mix and snack boxes that contain those products.

According to the Associated Press, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has received at least 24 reports of adverse events related to the products initially recalled, but no illnesses have been confirmed to be linked to the foods. The FDA will continue to investigate the reports.

Salmonella infections can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain. In rare cases, the bacterial infections can be fatal, particularly in young children, elderly people or those with weakened immune systems, the FDA said.

Additionally, you can contact Quaker Consumer Relations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.quakergranolarecall.com for additional information or product reimbursement.

