Eckert's Orchard to reopen with Easter events

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The weather is warming up and Eckert's Orchard is getting ready to reopen for the season. That begins with "Easter Egg-Citement" celebrations starting this weekend.

“You can come hunt Easter eggs, visit the Easter Bunny and take a picture. We have a cool little take-home treat that you can decorate yourself and eat at home and you can come see the chicks and ducks this year and we're going to have some goats as well,” said farm manager Megan Fields.

Fields says after not being able to host the events last year, they're excited to bring families back on March 27 and 28, and April 3. She says hundreds of people have already bought presale tickets and kids will be let onto the egg hunt field in time slots. Masks are required on the field.

“We are just making sure that we are still doing everything that it takes to make our guests safe while they're here to visit,” said Fields.

She says that’s the case whether visitors are on the playground, in the shop, or out picking fruit. Fields say ticketed time slots will also carry over into pick-your-own strawberry season, which begins in May, followed by other popular crops like blackberries and peaches. Fields says these precautions will continue through summer.

Tickets are still available for the Easter egg hunts here.

