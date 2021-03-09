Menu

American Greetings in Danville now hiring multiple general factory worker positions

Kirk Schlea
Posted at 4:39 PM, Mar 09, 2021
DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — American Greetings in Danville is looking for multiple general factory workers.

The position includes filling various portions of customer orders, cards, and accessories by walking and picking product from bins and placing them into shipping corrugation or onto the conveyor.

Some work experience is required and work in a distribution center is preferred. Applicants should be familiar with using a PC, radio frequency (RF) terminal, and similar equipment. A high school diploma or GED education is required.

