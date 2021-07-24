Watch
Job fairs to be held in Lexington and Danville Saturday

Jeff Chiu/AP
Two job fairs are scheduled to happen in Lexington and Danville Saturday morning.
Posted at 8:37 AM, Jul 24, 2021
Rupp Arena's job fair in Lexington will help them prepare for the upcoming event season.

It will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are more than 300 seasonal positions available in security, guest services, the box office, consessions, and parking.

Applicants are asked to enter through the High Street entrance.

Those who cannot attend in person are asked to apply online here.

Danville- Boyle County's Economic Development Committee is also set to host a job fair Saturday.

It will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Danville's Constitution Square.

There will be more than 25 employers and education groups at the fair.

According to the Development Committee, there are almost 1,000 job postings in the county.

