LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Marriott Griffin Gate Resort & Spa in Lexington announced Wednesday it will host a hiring event for several open positions within the property.

The hiring event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 1800 Newtown Pike.

Open positions include front desk, housekeeping, kitchen, restaurant, banquets, engineering, golf, and grounds.

Click here to apply online.