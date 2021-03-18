Menu

PowerHome Solar announces expansion into Kentucky, adding dozens of jobs in the state

Posted at 5:43 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 17:43:16-04

(LEX 18) — More jobs are coming to the Bluegrass state.

PowerHome Solar is expanding into Kentucky, giving homeowners and businesses another option when it comes to their source of electricity.

The company is actively hiring 15-20 new sales associates as well as 10-20 additional installation crew members in each neighboring state (Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee) to keep up with demand.

Those interested in joining the Kentucky-area team can apply for jobs here or they can send an email to careers@powerhome.com.

