Texas Roadhouse looking to hire 250 employees at new Georgetown location

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Texas Roadhouse is currently hiring for 250 full and part-time positions at its newest location in Georgetown.

Construction began earlier this year for the 7,602 square-foot restaurant at 1505 Paris Pike. It's scheduled to open in mid-June for dining and carryout.

The new restaurant will employ a staff of 250. Those interested in employment can apply online.

Starting Monday, April 19, Texas Roadhouse will begin conducting in-person interviews in the board room at Home2 Suites located at 270 Tiger Way Georgetown, KY 40324, Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The restaurant will be open for dinner only Monday through Thursday from 3:00 –10:00 p.m. and for lunch and dinner Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. and Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.