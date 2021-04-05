Watch
Texas Roadhouse looking to hire 250 employees at new Georgetown location

Elise Amendola/AP
A "Now Hiring" sign Is displayed outside a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Methuen, Mass. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy and depressed the job market in the wake of the viral pandemic. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Posted at 12:22 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 12:23:59-04

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Texas Roadhouse is currently hiring for 250 full and part-time positions at its newest location in Georgetown.

Construction began earlier this year for the 7,602 square-foot restaurant at 1505 Paris Pike. It's scheduled to open in mid-June for dining and carryout.

The new restaurant will employ a staff of 250. Those interested in employment can apply online.

Starting Monday, April 19, Texas Roadhouse will begin conducting in-person interviews in the board room at Home2 Suites located at 270 Tiger Way Georgetown, KY 40324, Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The restaurant will be open for dinner only Monday through Thursday from 3:00 –10:00 p.m. and for lunch and dinner Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. and Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

