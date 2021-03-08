TSA seeks to hire 47 airport security screening officers at Kentucky airports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Transportation Security Administration is launching recruitment efforts across Kentucky to fill nearly 50 full and part-time Transportation Security Officer positions by summer 2021 at airports across the state.

'TSOs are a critical first-line defense in securing our nation’s commercial air transportation system,” said Melanie Harvey, acting executive assistant administrator for TSA’s security operations. “Each day, our officers screen hundreds of thousands of airline travelers ensuring they arrive at their destinations safely. We expect to screen a higher number of travelers regularly by the summer months and will need additional officers to support our critical mission.”

Based on anticipated seasonal travel trends in the months ahead and the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public, TSA has launched national efforts to recruit new employees in support of screening operations at approximately 430 airports nationwide.

Benefits include paid training, annual and sick leave, health care plans for full- and part-time employees and a retirement plan.

Starting pay is $16.72 ($17.12 at CVG) per hour with opportunities for pay increases after six months.

Job postings for TSA positions in Kentucky can be viewed here.

