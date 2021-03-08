Menu

Watch
ReboundGetting Back To Work

Actions

TSA seeks to hire 47 airport security screening officers at Kentucky airports

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
Trnasportation Security Administration agents process passengers at the south security checkpoint in Denver International Airport as travellers deal with the effects of the new coronavirus Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
TSA screening
Posted at 12:26 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 16:55:45-05

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Transportation Security Administration is launching recruitment efforts across Kentucky to fill nearly 50 full and part-time Transportation Security Officer positions by summer 2021 at airports across the state.

'TSOs are a critical first-line defense in securing our nation’s commercial air transportation system,” said Melanie Harvey, acting executive assistant administrator for TSA’s security operations. “Each day, our officers screen hundreds of thousands of airline travelers ensuring they arrive at their destinations safely. We expect to screen a higher number of travelers regularly by the summer months and will need additional officers to support our critical mission.”

Based on anticipated seasonal travel trends in the months ahead and the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public, TSA has launched national efforts to recruit new employees in support of screening operations at approximately 430 airports nationwide.

Benefits include paid training, annual and sick leave, health care plans for full- and part-time employees and a retirement plan.

Starting pay is $16.72 ($17.12 at CVG) per hour with opportunities for pay increases after six months.

Job postings for TSA positions in Kentucky can be viewed here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Resources and Information

Frequently Asked Unemployment Questions
Help Finding a Job / Job Training / Create Resume
Help from God's Pantry
How to Apply for Unemployment
Jobs in Lexington: See a List of Openings
Kentucky Career Center
Kentucky Education and Workforce Development
Mental Health Resources
Rent Assistance Programs
Small Business Resources
Team Kentucky COVID-19
Track My Stimulus Check Status
US Department of Labor: Wage and Hour Division
We're Open: List of Local Restaurants, Businesses
Workers Owed Wages