Kentucky Horse Park to reopen for main season

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Horse Park opens Wednesday for its spring season. Employees say they're excited to open on time this year and bring back some activities they couldn't hold during the pandemic.

“We're right at a year since we closed. I mean, we reopened in June, but on a limited schedule,” said Deputy Executive Director Jonathan Lang.

Along with having the theater, museum and barns open, this year’s spring season means the return of some activities that weren't held last summer, like trolley rides, which begin in May, and getting more time with horses.

“I think you're going to see more of a hands-on interaction, which is what people really like,” said Lang. “It's hard to come to the Horse Park, see a horse, but you can't pet the horse.”

There are even some newcomers to the Big Barn -- mare and foal Clydesdale horses that visitors can see through the end of April.

Along with welcoming guests, the park is looking for new seasonal team members.

“We have positions available in our maintenance department, our equine operations department, caring for the horses,” said Lang. “There's really a lot.”

Lang says they’re also looking for experienced riders to perform in Parade of Breeds shows and teach kids how to ride.

While there are still pandemic precautions in place, like no spectators allowed at the upcoming Land Rover Kentucky Three Day Event, Lang says they're excited to just have more people back at the park.

“To see people have smiling faces, that says a lot,” he said.

The Kentucky Horse Park will be open Wednesday through Sunday during its main season.