Lexington Burger Week celebrating with $6 burgers at 30 restaurants, runs from July 5-11

Lexington Burger Week
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 10:56:02-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Now that summer is in full swing, it's time to celebrate a Kentucky staple: Lexington Burger Week.

30 restaurants will be taking part in Lexington Burger Week this year. 26 unique burgers will be available throughout the week. Each burger costs $6.

Most restaurants will be indoor or outdoor dining services throughout the week. Some still plan to provide a takeout option.

Participating restaurants include the following:

  • Agave & Rye
  • Athenian Grill
  • Bear & The Butcher
  • The Belt Line
  • Big City Pizza - Hamburg Only
  • BRU Burger
  • BurgerFi - Fayette Mall
  • BurgerFi - Hamburg
  • BurgerFi - UK Campus
  • Drake's - Brannon Crossing
  • Drake's - Hamburg
  • Drake's - Lansdowne
  • First Watch - Broadway
  • First Watch - Hamburg
  • First Watch - Nicholasville Road
  • First Watch - Richmond Road
  • Goodwood Frankfort
  • Goodwood Lexington
  • Josanne's Homestyle Kitchen
  • Harry's - Hamburg
  • Harry's - Palomar
  • LaRosa's Pizzaria - Richmond Road
  • LaRosa's Pizzaria - Southland Drive
  • La Petite Delicat
  • Mi Pequena Hacienda - Brannon Crossing
  • Mi Pequena Hacienda - Lansdowne
  • Ranada's Kitchen
  • The Sage Rabbit
  • Stella's Kentucky Deli
  • Zim's Cafe

A digital passport and app can be downloaded to track the burgers eaten during Lexington Burger Week. Download the Lexington Burger Week App & Passport to view participating restaurants, locations, burger names, descriptions, and beer pairings. If you collect three or more digital stamps, you're eligible to win prizes, including an outdoor grill. Participants who collect 10 or more digital stamps to be eligible to win free burgers for a year.

Lexington Burger Week starts Monday, July 5. It runs through Sunday, July 11. This is Lexington Burger Week's seventh year promoting local restaurants.

Go to lexingtonburgerweek.com for more information.

