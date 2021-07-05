Lexington Burger Week celebrating with $6 burgers at 30 restaurants, runs from July 5-11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Now that summer is in full swing, it's time to celebrate a Kentucky staple: Lexington Burger Week.

Don’t think “burger week” is all that significant? Here at Stella’s, they’re already flying off the grill at 10:30 am. @LEX18News #lexingtonburgerweek pic.twitter.com/0aMKlqzxu5 — Michael Berk (@LEX18_Michael) July 5, 2021

30 restaurants will be taking part in Lexington Burger Week this year. 26 unique burgers will be available throughout the week. Each burger costs $6.

Most restaurants will be indoor or outdoor dining services throughout the week. Some still plan to provide a takeout option.

Participating restaurants include the following:

Agave & Rye

Athenian Grill

Bear & The Butcher

The Belt Line

Big City Pizza - Hamburg Only

BRU Burger

BurgerFi - Fayette Mall

BurgerFi - Hamburg

BurgerFi - UK Campus

Drake's - Brannon Crossing

Drake's - Hamburg

Drake's - Lansdowne

First Watch - Broadway

First Watch - Hamburg

First Watch - Nicholasville Road

First Watch - Richmond Road

Goodwood Frankfort

Goodwood Lexington

Josanne's Homestyle Kitchen

Harry's - Hamburg

Harry's - Palomar

LaRosa's Pizzaria - Richmond Road

LaRosa's Pizzaria - Southland Drive

La Petite Delicat

Mi Pequena Hacienda - Brannon Crossing

Mi Pequena Hacienda - Lansdowne

Ranada's Kitchen

The Sage Rabbit

Stella's Kentucky Deli

Zim's Cafe

A digital passport and app can be downloaded to track the burgers eaten during Lexington Burger Week. Download the Lexington Burger Week App & Passport to view participating restaurants, locations, burger names, descriptions, and beer pairings. If you collect three or more digital stamps, you're eligible to win prizes, including an outdoor grill. Participants who collect 10 or more digital stamps to be eligible to win free burgers for a year.

Lexington Burger Week starts Monday, July 5. It runs through Sunday, July 11. This is Lexington Burger Week's seventh year promoting local restaurants.

Go to lexingtonburgerweek.com for more information.