RFK Jr. to reportedly name Nicole Shanahan as running mate

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expected to name Silicon Valley lawyer Nicole Shanahan as his running mate, according to The New York Times. The outlet cited information from two anonymous sources apparently close to the campaign.

Kennedy is scheduled to make a formal announcement at a campaign event Tuesday in Oakland, California.

Shanahan, 38, is a wealthy tech attorney who was previously married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin. The couple split in 2022 following allegations she had an affair with Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk — which she vehemently denies.

Despite having little political experience, Shanahan has previously donated large amounts of money to Democratic campaigns, according to the Times. She also reportedly helped pay for a pro-Kennedy Super Bowl political ad that drew some criticism from members of his family who have tried to distance themselves from his presidential campaign.

Kennedy's choice of Shanahan as his running mate will put an end to speculation around a number of other high-profile names, which included NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura. Sources told the Times that both men welcomed the consideration.

Kennedy's campaign is still considered a long-shot, but it's one that's getting noticed by President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump — who are their party's presumptive presidential nominees. A recent poll conducted by Emerson College and The Hill had Kennedy polling at 5% in Michigan — compared to 43% for Trump and 41% for Biden.

While it may not seem like much, both the Biden and Trump campaigns are taking the threat of a third-party challenge this November seriously. The Democratic National Committee is even building a team to combat the rise of independent candidates.

