Rosemary Kelley joined the LEX18 team as a digital content producer in July 2024. Kelley attended Eastern Kentucky University where she recently graduated with a degree in broadcasting and electronic media and a minor in criminal justice.

Kelley has previously worked for several regional publications, including the Richmond Register, The Georgetown News-Graphic, and Eastern Kentucky University’s student publication, The Eastern Progress, where she served as editor-in-chief.

Kelley has a passion for Appalachian journalism and the people who call the region home. A native of Cartersville, Kentucky, she hopes to continue following that passion through her work and is excited for her future at LEX 18.

