HEBRON, Ky. — A school bus carrying 18 students crashed in Hebron, Boone County Schools confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the bus was rear-ended on River Road near North Bend Road, causing it to go into a ditch. Boone County dispatchers confirmed police and fire crews responded to the scene.

None of the students on board were injured and all parents have been notified by the district.

WCPO has a crew in the area and will update this story with more information when it is available.