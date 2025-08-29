Backcountry hiker injured in bear encounter at Glacier National Park in Montana

A backcountry hiker was injured after an encounter with a bear in Glacier National Park in Montana on Wednesday.

National Park Service officials said a 34-year-old woman was "injured by a brown colored bear" at approximately 3:15 p.m. near Lake Janet when the animal charged out of the brush toward her. The bear had two cubs with it.

The woman dove off the trail while covering her head, and the animal swiped at her, injuring her shoulder and arm, according to park officials. Her hiking partner used bear spray, and the bear ran away from the area.

Officials said the entire incident lasted fewer than 30 seconds.

The hikers continued toward the Lake Janet Wilderness Campground, where they found other hikers with an InReach device, which they used to send an SOS to park dispatch.

Dispatchers received the SOS shortly before 3:45 p.m., and park staff and A.L.E.R.T. were notified. Emergency responders found the woman in stable condition and then transported her to Logan Health in Kalispell for treatment.

Park officials said no action will be taken against the bear at this time since the encounter appeared to be a defensive response of a female bear with two cubs.

The species of the bear could not be positively identified.

The Lake Janet Wilderness Campground has been temporarily closed and will reopen when it's deemed appropriate by park staff.

This story was originally published by the Scripps News Group in Missoula.