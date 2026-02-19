Dead iguana kills Florida woman's dog, partially paralyzes another from botulism

A woman in Palm Beach County, Florida, is warning pet owners after her two dogs ate a dead iguana in their yard following Florida's recent cold snap, leaving one of them dead and the other partially paralyzed.

Bridget Garrison said one of her blue-tick hound dogs, Karma, survived the poisoning but remains partially paralyzed. Her other dog, Tally, died Monday.

"Both dogs got a hold of an iguana in the yard that had been dead, I believe. They ate the arms and legs off," said Garrison.

Days later, Garrison noticed something was wrong with her pets. "She was sliding around trying to get up, and she couldn't," Garrison said.

She said that while the dogs are not trained to hunt, they typically eat other animals, making the incident particularly concerning.

"They've eaten animals in the yard before — squirrels, rabbits, a dead chicken. But an iguana, apparently, they develop botulism,” said Garrison.

Garrison took both dogs to Pet Emergency and Referral Center, where veterinarians believe they contracted botulism — a toxin found in iguanas. Unfortunately, there is no treatment for the condition.

Scripps News Group reporter Zitlali Solache spoke with Dr. Evan Kadish with Lantana-Atlantis Animal Hospital, who explained that during Florida's cold snaps, iguanas can freeze, fall from trees and die.

"Once they die, you have bacteria starting to decompose and dogs come along," said Kadish. "You can start seeing hind-limb paralysis, and that will ascend the body eventually, causing more and more problems."

Garrison said she had no idea dead iguanas posed such a serious threat to her pets. "Had I known that even going near a dead iguana was possibly deadly, I would have gotten the activated charcoal, gotten the anti-toxins, but I had no idea," said Garrison.

Kadish said botulism cases rise during Florida's cold snaps and advised pet owners to be proactive.

"Just walk through your garden, have a look under your trees," said Dr. Kadish. "Use gloves or whatever to dispose of them safely."

Half-sisters Karma and Tally were always together, and Garrison said they were able to say their goodbyes before Tally died. "They got to say their goodbyes, and Karma was right next to her when it happened," said Garrison.

Garrison expressed gratitude to the community and Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee, who helped her mobilize her 80-pound dogs during the crisis.

Now, Garrison is focused on Karma's recovery while hoping to prevent other pet owners from experiencing the same tragedy.

"I want her to run around our yard and be happy and back to being Karma," said Garrison. "I can't wait to hear her normal howl again."

This story was originally published by Zitlali Solache with the Scripps News Group station in West Palm Beach.