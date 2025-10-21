Doctor warns about social media challenge involving jar and rubbing alcohol

A teen in St. Petersburg, Florida, was taken to a hospital after attempting a social media challenge. Fire officials said he suffered burns after trying to make a jet engine with a jam jar.

Dr. Jasmine Patterson is the medical director of the pediatric emergency room at Muma Children's Hospital at Tampa General.

She said the hospital has treated numerous patients in the past who have been injured after trying social media challenges. Tampa General is a regional burn center and a level one trauma center.

Patterson said the patients range in age from 14 to 18 years of age.

"I'd say probably a few years ago is when I started to see the bad burns from these viral social media challenges and this new jar challenge. We've definitely treated some burns related to that," said Dr. Patterson.

Videos on social media show people using a jam jar and putting rubbing alcohol inside it before lighting it on fire.

"They're seeing these challenges and thinking it looks pretty cool, and then they try it out," she said.

"The problem is it is burning in such a very high heat that often the glass actually melts or explodes," said Dr. Patterson.

Dr. Patterson encourages parents to supervise their children and speak with them about the dangers of online trends.

"You need to be proactive, start the conversation with your child that somethings things are put on social media that are not safe for kids, not even safe for adults sometimes. You and your child need to look through the videos together, talk things through, and decide if it's even something worth anyone doing, and then you need to be there for your kid and supervise any challenge," said Dr. Patterson.

This article was written by Julie Salomone for the Scripps News Group in Tampa.