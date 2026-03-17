NASA confirms meteor caused loud boom to echo across Ohio, Pennsylvania

Multiple people from across Northeast Ohio reported hearing a loud boom early Tuesday morning.

A NASA spokesperson confirmed a meteor was spotted near Medina, Ohio, a city about 25 miles south of downtown Cleveland. According to the National Weather Service, the loud boom was caused by the meteor.

The latest GLM imagery (1301Z) does suggest that the boom was a result of a meteor. pic.twitter.com/CH7oJ4Q1OY — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) March 17, 2026

The National Weather Service was told that early information is "suggesting that the boom was the result of a meteor" based on satellite imagery and lightning mapping technology.

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Reports of the boom were heard from as far west as Norwalk and as far east as Pennsylvania.

One of our employees, Jared Rackley, caught this morning's meteor on camera from the Pittsburgh area. pic.twitter.com/2LdqOpChti — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 17, 2026

The reports began at 8:56 a.m.

This article was originally produced by Courtney Shaw for the Scripps News Group station in Cleveland.