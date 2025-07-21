Study warns about significant mental health risks of giving smartphones to pre-teens

New research suggests parents should wait until their children are at least 13 years old before giving them smartphones, citing significant mental health concerns.

A study recently published in the Journal of the Human Development and Capabilities analyzed self-reported data from nearly two million people across more than 160 countries.

The research found that smartphone use by children under 13 was associated with various mental health problems, with girls appearing to be particularly vulnerable.

The study said the strongest symptoms associated with smartphone use at a younger age included suicidal thoughts, aggression, feelings of being detached from reality and hallucinations.

Suicidal thoughts show the steepest change, where 48% of females aged 18–24 who acquired a smartphone at age five or six report suicidal thoughts compared to 28% who acquired a smartphone at age 13, the study stated.

"Specific functionings that are significantly diminished in individuals who acquired a smartphone at a younger age include self-image, self-worth and confidence, and emotional resilience among females, and stability and calmness, self-image, self-worth, and empathy among males," the researchers wrote.

The negative impacts were attributed to several factors, including increased social media access, sleep disruptions, cyberbullying and deteriorating family relationships.

For parents who have already provided smartphones to children under 13, researchers said not to panic. Instead, they recommend having conversations with children about potential risks while considering measures like implementing parental controls, removing problematic apps or switching to a basic flip phone.

