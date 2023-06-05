Scripps Spelling Bee winner Dev Shah rings NASDAQ closing bell

The Winner of the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee, Dev Shah, joined Corrie Loeffler, Executive Director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee to ring the closing bell on the NASDAQ stock exchange in New York City.

Shah, 14, of Largo, Florida, beat out 228 other spelling competitors to take home the $50,000 grand prize and the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy.

He helped ring the closing bell representing the E.W. Scripps Company, a tradition that has been carried out for nearly 100 years. The event happened at the NASDAQ market site located in Times Square.

Shah, a middle school student who began competing in spelling bees while in the second grade said he began taking it seriously in the fifth grade.

He said, "I read, I solve math problems, I play tennis, I play the cello, and I like to hang out with my friends."

Shah has previously competed in the Spelling Bee in 2019 and in 2021 when he tied for 51st place and 76th place respectively.

The final word he correctly spelled to win the 2023 contest was "psammophile," which means an organism that thrives in sandy areas.

