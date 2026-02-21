Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Danny Moses Show: What exactly is a K-shaped economy?

Danny Moses breaks down the growing divide between high-income and lower-income consumers, the wealth effect driving spending, and the risks of the high-income market segment weakening.
What exactly is a K-shaped economy—and why does it matter right now?

On this episode of the Danny Moses show, Danny breaks down the growing divide between high-income and lower-income consumers, the wealth effect driving spending, and the structural risks if the top half of the K starts to weaken. With the stock market more than twice the size of the U.S. economy, any sustained selloff could ripple through housing, services, and discretionary spending.

Then Michael Kantrowitz, Chief Investment Strategist at Piper Sandler, joins to explain his “HOPE” framework.

