Silencing social media accounts for Mental Health Awareness Month

It's no secret social media can be a drain on a person's mental health.

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, L.L. Bean has paused use of its social media accounts.

The outdoors retailer's Instagram page says its "off the grid" until June 1. This is the second consecutive year L.L. Bean has paused its social media accounts in May.

The company's executive director said taking a break from social media and enjoying the outdoors is personal for him.

"My great-grandfather Leon Leonwood Bean believed that nature is the most powerful antidote to the stresses of life, a conviction confirmed by modern research," said Shawn Gorman, L.L.Bean Executive Chairman.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, time spent outdoors may promote mental health and stress reduction.

L.L. Bean isn't the only one ditching social media to focus on mental health.

It's important to take mental health breaks. As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, we will be stepping away from our social accounts for the week and be back online Saturday. Stay up to date and informed with the latest club news on https://t.co/43ajUfVhiL.#Rapids96 pic.twitter.com/BgODRlIF4k — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) May 1, 2023

Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids said it was stepping away from social media for a week.

"When it comes to mental health, small actions can make big impacts," the team said in a statement.

The Rapids added that they want to help change the "stigmatized culture" around mental health.

Mental health is a major area of concern in the U.S. The CDC reports that more than 57 million Americans visited a doctor's office in 2021 with a mental disorder as a primary diagnosis.

SEE MORE: Hospitals seeing rise in pediatric, young adult mental health cases

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com