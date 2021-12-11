Devastation in Danville: At least a dozen small planes destroyed, roof ripped off home

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Devastation continues in Danville following Saturday's deadly tornadoes.

A few hangars were reduced to piles of twisted metal overnight at the Danville-Boyle County Airport. At least 12 small planes were destroyed.

"What a mess. It's hard to believe this was an airport yesterday," said Nick Barker.

Barker was working on his Friday night. He'll never fly it again.

"Yeah it's a complete and total loss. It's devastating. Absolutely devastating."

Across the street from the airport, LEX 18 talked to the man who lives in a nearby home. He says he was there with his wife and two young children when he heard a loud pop before realizing the storm had torn his entire roof off.

"I was just praying to God not to take my children from me."

Chelsea Hardin held onto her four-year-old, and her husband held their 4-month-old, as they waited for the storm to pass. She says she feels so fortunate to be alive.

"Hug your children. Hold 'em tight, keep 'em close. Spoil them and don't stress about the little things."

LEX 18 reached out to Emergency Disaster Services based in Lexington.

They said they have reached out to the Governor's office and are prepared to respond with items like cots, bottled water, and personal supplies.