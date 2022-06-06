You’ll Want These Soft And Stylish Pajamas In Every Color

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Pajamas that are cute, classic and comfy? Sign us up. Eberjey’s sleep set is all that — and they come in an array of shades and sizes. Plus, you can get them delivered to your doorstep in no time from Amazon.

Eberjey came on to the sleepwear market in 1996 with the mission of creating comfortable pajamas that people could feel confident wearing. The company is known for producing beautiful, practical designs that support quality sleep and show off the wearer’s personal style. In addition, because the brand focuses on sustainability, the PJs are durably made with renewable sources.

These pajamas are made of 95% modal and 5% spandex. Modal is a bio-based fabric made from spinning beech tree cellulose. It is buttery soft, cool to the touch, resistant to pilling and retains its color and shape beautifully for years. In addition, this sustainable fabric is an environmentally-friendly alternative to cotton.

The hand-wash-only fabric won’t shrink or crease. As a result, you can feel comfortable and look stylish right out of bed, even after extended wear. The matching shirt and pant set has contrasting piping, creating a classic look. The tailored fit hugs and flatters your body, draping nicely in all the right places.

On Amazon, the pajamas have an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5. Shoppers love the comfort and durability of the sleepwear.

“Super soft, comfortable and cute,” wrote one reviewer. “I used to buy all my pajamas like this from Victoria’s Secret, but they kept falling apart on me after less than a year. I kept getting more each Christmas but decided to look elsewhere this year and found these. I think they’re even more comfy and they seem like they’ll last longer too (both color fastness and just the fabric seems thicker and nicer). Great find! I have them in 3 colors now.”

Customers also appreciate that their jammies don’t slide around when they move in their sleep.

“Haven’t worn sleepwear in decades and decades, but had no choice in this co-ed vacation cabin on the lake. Expected to toss and turn and get all twisted up the first night. Not for a second,” wrote another reviewer. “Slept like a baby. And looked great crawling out of bed, too. Taking a break from vacation just to tell you how much I love these pajamas.”

The Sleep Chic PJs come in 16 dreamy colors, such as light lilac, ocean bay and pearl blush. Sizes range from extra-small to XX-large. You can get a pair for yourself or someone you love starting at $119.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.