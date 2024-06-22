Special needs camp in Bath County serves those with intellectual disabilities

Special Needs Camp of Kentucky has been serving campers for more than three decades.

In 2015, it turned into a nonprofit, and Friday night, we learned what it takes to fund the camp, which is right around the corner in Owingsville.

The countdown continues... it starts Monday and lasts all of next week.

"If we didn't have donations, we wouldn't have camp," said executive director Ralpha Harvey.

The camp is set to go this year, but as soon as it's over, organizers get right back to work planning for next year.

As camp president Katelyn Harvey puts it, to hold a good camp, it takes $50,000.

"It does cost around 50 thousand dollars, which I know is an astronomical number, and people say how in the world, but when you have 60 campers, 50 volunteers, and 20 staff. The food costs so much," said Katelyn.

Food costs are 15 to 20 grand alone according to Ralpha. That's why donations are so crucial for this program serving campers with intellectual disabilities.

"Meeting the needs, because in rural eastern Kentucky we don't have anything like this, we don't have day providers located near us, we don't have day camps," said Katelyn.

This camp, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. all next week, is free to campers. All they're responsible for is transportation to get to camp.

Ralpha puts in perspective how fulfilling it's been working in this camp for several years.

"I've learned through the years that it doesn't have anything to do with what that activity is, it's about that friendship and bonding between that volunteer and that camper."

The camp is at Crossroads Elementary in Bath County next week. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are provided to each campers.

If you would like to donate to the camp, click here.

