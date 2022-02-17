Watch
Simplemost

Actions

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swings Past ‘Avatar’ At Box Office

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Sony Pictures
<a href="">Sony Pictures</a>
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swings Past ‘Avatar’ At Box Office
Posted at 12:45 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 12:48:18-05

Spider-Man just swung past a mighty foe at the box office, proving himself as arguably the single most bankable superhero in Hollywood history.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” has officially surpassed “Avatar” to become the third highest-grossing movie in domestic box-office history. The mind-bending adventure has earned $761 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales alone so far. That total knocks James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi epic, which grossed $760 million domestically, to the fourth spot.

Even with that impressive leap, Spidey’s latest adventure still lags well behind 2015’s “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens” ($936 million) and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” ($858 million), which also happens to feature the webslinger. Previously, the film had passed the $700 million domestic haul of “Black Panther,” making it the highest-grossing stand-alone superhero movie ever (i.e., not under the Avengers banner).

Spider-Man: No Way Home” opened in theaters on Dec. 17, 2021, and brought in $260 million at the North American box office that weekend alone. The film made more than $1 billion at the global box office in just 12 days, making it the first film to earn $1 billion since 2019, before the pandemic closed theaters.

Sony Pictures

The film takes place after Spider-Man’s true identity is revealed to be Peter Parker. Peter asks fellow Avenger Doctor Strange for help now that everyone knows his true identity, but when a spell goes wrong, dangerous enemies from other worlds start to appear in his own.

The film stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei and Zendaya but also featured the high-profile returns of former Spider-Man actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, among other fan-favorite actors from past adventures.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Despite the latest Spider-Man film grossing $1 billion in 12 days globally, it is still at just $1.8 billion total, making it stuck in the sixth spot at the worldwide box office. “Avatar” is still number one on that list, at $2.8 billion in global ticket sales, after reclaiming the top spot from “Avengers: Endgame,” which is now number two at $2.7 billion, while Cameron’s “Titanic” is third at $2.2 billion.

Including “No Way Home,” six stand-alone Spider-Man movies rank among the 100 highest-grossing movies in domestic box-office history, including all three that have starred Holland and all three that starred Maguire, who played him from 2002-2007.

It sounds like a fourth film with Holland in the red suit is under way, while it may be a while before it sees the light of day.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!