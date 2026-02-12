Winter Olympics rule enforcement clash with Ukraine’s wartime mourning

The International Olympic Committee has disqualified skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych for wearing a helmet honoring Ukrainians killed in the nation’s war with Russia.

The announcement comes as Russia continues its bombing campaign in Ukraine, which faces a worsening energy crisis. Many cities have gone cold and dark for long stretches as the power grid struggles to meet demand following damage to infrastructure from Russian attacks.

Heraskevych served as one of Ukraine’s flag bearers during this year’s Winter Olympics Parade of Nations.

The IOC said the helmet violated its bylaws prohibiting political messages on clothing and equipment. The committee said athletes may express views in other ways, including during interviews and on social media.

“Mourning is not expressed and perceived in the same way everywhere in the world,” the IOC said in a statement.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry said she did not disagree with Heraskevych’s message.

“I really wanted to see him race today. It was an emotional morning,” she said. “We have these rules in place to try to be fair and allow for both things: allowing athletes to express themselves but also keeping them safe.”

The decision drew criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Six hundred sixty Ukrainian athletes and coaches have been killed by Russia since the full-scale invasion began,” Zelenskyy said. “Hundreds of our athletes will never again be able to take part in the Olympic Games or any other international competitions. And yet, 13 Russians are currently in Italy competing at the Olympics. They compete under ‘neutral’ flags at the Games, while in real life publicly supporting Russian aggression and the occupation of our territories. And they are the ones who deserve disqualification.”