Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight LIVE from God's Pantry Food Bank Warehouse

BBN Tonight, LEX 18 teamed up with God's Pantry Food Bank to fight food insecurity in Kentucky
fighting food insecurity.png
LEX 18
fighting food insecurity.png
Posted

BBN Tonight and your official UK Station, LEX 18, are teaming up with God's Pantry to fight food insecurity in central and eastern Kentucky.

Former UK Football Wildcats Landon Young, Luke Fortner, and Josh Paschal each contributed $10k to help end hunger for Kentuckians.

Keith Farmer & Sierra Newton talk to Fortner and Young about the cause from the Innovation Drive warehouse.

Join this collaborative effort to fight food insecurity by visiting lex18.com/hunger-relief or text "LEX GIVE" to 50155. If watching LEX 18 live, scan the QR code to access the donation site directly.

To volunteer with God’s Pantry Food Bank, visit: godspantry.org/take-action/volunteer

Join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18