BBN Tonight LIVE from God's Pantry Food Bank Warehouse

BBN Tonight and your official UK Station, LEX 18, are teaming up with God's Pantry to fight food insecurity in central and eastern Kentucky.

Former UK Football Wildcats Landon Young, Luke Fortner, and Josh Paschal each contributed $10k to help end hunger for Kentuckians.

Keith Farmer & Sierra Newton talk to Fortner and Young about the cause from the Innovation Drive warehouse.

Join this collaborative effort to fight food insecurity by visiting lex18.com/hunger-relief or text "LEX GIVE" to 50155. If watching LEX 18 live, scan the QR code to access the donation site directly.

To volunteer with God’s Pantry Food Bank, visit: godspantry.org/take-action/volunteer

