Howard, Haines lead No. 11 Kentucky past No. 12 Texas A&M

LEXINGTON — Rhyne Howard scored 24 points as the 11th-ranked Kentucky women's basketball team topped No. 12 Texas A&M 76-54 on Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum.

The game was the seventh straight in which Howard has scored at least 20 points. The last UK player to accomplish that feat was Maci Morris , who did so in seven straight contests from February 8 through March 1, 2018.

Howard made nine of 19 from the field, including three of 10 from behind the arc. The sophomore was three of four at the line and tied her season high with 11 rebounds in the game.

Kentucky (15-2, 4-1 SEC) got 15 points from Sabrina Haines and 13 from Blair Green , who tied her career high in the game. The Cats got a big night from the bench, outscoring A&M 17-2 in bench points. Kentucky forced just 14 turnovers, but scored 23 points off those A&M miscues.