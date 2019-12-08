Howard's 30 points lead Kentucky over Samford

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Rhyne Howard scored a career-high 30 points as the 15th-ranked Kentucky women's basketball team cruised past Samford 79-49 on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Coliseum.

Howard has now scored at least 20 points on five occasions this season, and 15 times during her two years in Lexington. The sophomore has scored at least 20 points in four of UK's last five games. Her previous career high was 29 points, which she had scored twice in her career, including in UK's win over Charlotte on Wednesday.

Sabrina Haines added 12 points for the Cats, her third straight game in double figures. The senior from Phoenix has scored in double digits in five of her last six games.

Kentucky (9-0) hit 30 of its 57 shots (52.6 percent), including 11 of 23 (47.8 percent) from behind the arc. Samford hit 17 of 46 (37.0 percent) from the floor, including seven of 19 (36.8 percent) from three-point land. Kentucky forced 18 Samford turnovers and turned those into 21 points. The Cats turned the ball over just 10 times, and the Bulldogs scored 10 points off those miscues.

Kentucky returns to action on Wednesday, hosting Winthrop at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be heard on the UK Sports Network. Television is still TBD.