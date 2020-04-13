Immanuel Quickley declares for NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky sophomore guard, Immanuel Quickley, has announced he is declaring for the NBA Draft and will not return to UK.

Quickley was named the 2020 Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, and led the Wildcats with 16.1 points per game and ended the season on a 20-game double-figure scoring streak.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with the talent to play the game of basketball,” Immanuel Quickley said. “With God, all things are possible."

“I want to thank coach John Calipari, ‘Coach Cal,’ the entire UK coaching staff and administration, my brothers/teammates, and Big Blue Nation for all your love and support the past two years. I’m grateful for everyone that helped me along my journey."

“It saddens me that my brothers and I were not able to compete for the national championship this year due to circumstances beyond our control. But after praying about it and discussing it with my family, I’ve decided to forgo my remaining eligibility by declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft and signing with an agent.”

Quickley has signed with an agent and will not be returning to the University of Kentucky.

