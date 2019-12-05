Menu

Joey Gatewood transferring to Kentucky

Posted: 6:18 PM, Dec 05, 2019
Updated: 2019-12-05 18:25:16-05
Former Auburn Quarterback Joey Gatewood announced via Twitter that he will be transferring to Kentucky.

Gatewood was the 36th overall prospect in the 2018 class and the 3rd overall dual-threat quarterback. He is the fourth highest rated prospect Kentucky has had since 2000.

He entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago and has made multiple visits to Lexington, including last weekend when Kentucky defeated Louisville 45-13.

This season, Gatewood has completed 5-7 passes for 2 touchdowns while adding 148 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground as a backup to Bo Nix.

