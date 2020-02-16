Kentucky falls to TCU in series sweep

FORT WORTH, Tx. — Trae Harmon clobbered the first home run of his career and drove in three runs but it wasn’t enough for Kentucky as it fell TCU, 10-5, in the series finale at Lupton Stadium. The defeat concluded a weekend sweep at the hands of the Horned Frogs, who have reached the College World Series four times in the past six seasons.

Harmon, from Somerset, Kentucky, earned the first start of his career after pinch hitting in each of the first two games of the season. In his second at bat he delivered the Cats’ first hit of the afternoon, a moonshot to left field that landed in the shadows of the three oversized flags fluttering above the trees. He added a two-run single in the eighth for a career-high three-RBI day.

Like the first two games of the series, the Cats (0-3) were undone by unforced mistakes. After retiring the first five hitters of the game, starter Dillon Marsh issued a pair of two-out walks, opening the door for a five-run inning. In all, 10 of the Horned Frogs’ runs on the weekend came from runners who reached via walk or hit by pitch.

The Cats will have a chance to steady themselves beginning Tuesday when they open a 15-game home stretch at Kentucky Proud Park against Southeast Missouri State.

