Kentucky falls to top-ranked South Carolina

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Rhyne Howard scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, but the 14th-ranked Kentucky women's basketball team fell to No. 1 South Carolina 67-58 on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Coliseum.

Facing one of the nation's best defensive teams, Kentucky struggled on offense in Sunday's contest. The Wildcats made 16 of 54 (29.6 percent) of its shots from the field, including six of 15 (40 percent) from beyond the arc.

Kentucky (20-6, 9-5 SEC) turned the ball over 12 times and forced 12 turnovers in the game. South Carolina dominated points in the paint, with a 38-14 advantage in that category.