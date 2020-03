GREENVILLE, SC- — Kentucky's run at an SEC Championship fell short in Greenville Saturday, falling to Mississippi State 77-59

Kentucky raced out to a 22-10 in the game, but from there the Bulldogs inched back in the second quarter and dominated the second half.

Rhyne Howard led Kentucky with 26 points in the game. Chasity Patterson added in 13 of her own.

Mississippi State was led by Rickea Jackson's 29 points.

The Bulldogs will play South Carolina on Sunday for the SEC Championship.