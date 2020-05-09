Larry Warford released by Saints

(LEX 18) — Former University of Kentucky offensive lineman Larry Warford has been released by the New Orleans Saints.

Warford started 44 games over three seasons for the Saints since signing a four-year contract worth $34 million in 2017. During that stretch, Warford was selected to the Pro Bowl all three seasons as he helped pave the way for one of the NFL's most potent offenses. However, the Saints' recent selection of offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz in the first round of the NFL Draft and the re-signing of left guard Andrus Peat proved that the team wanted to go in a different direction.

Warford was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft and played there until signing with the Saints.

Before his time as a Wildcat, Warford played at Madison Central where he earned first-team All-State honors as a senior.