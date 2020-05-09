Larry Warford released by Saints

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2019, file photo, New Orleans Saints' Larry Warford (67) blocks against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. The Saints have cut three-time Pro Bowl right guard Warford, whose three-year run as a starter was cast into doubt by the club's selection of interior lineman Cesar Ruiz in the first round of the recent NFL draft. Warford's termination was announced by general manager Mickey Loomis on Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
(LEX 18) — Former University of Kentucky offensive lineman Larry Warford has been released by the New Orleans Saints.
Warford started 44 games over three seasons for the Saints since signing a four-year contract worth $34 million in 2017. During that stretch, Warford was selected to the Pro Bowl all three seasons as he helped pave the way for one of the NFL's most potent offenses. However, the Saints' recent selection of offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz in the first round of the NFL Draft and the re-signing of left guard Andrus Peat proved that the team wanted to go in a different direction.
Warford was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft and played there until signing with the Saints.
Before his time as a Wildcat, Warford played at Madison Central where he earned first-team All-State honors as a senior.
