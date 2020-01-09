No. 10 Kentucky to welcome No. 8 Missouri to Excite Night

LEXINGTON — After producing a top-10 performance on the sport’s opening weekend, No. 10 Kentucky (0-1) is set to make its 2020 home debut versus No. 8 Missouri (1-1) on Friday at 6 p.m. ET, live on SEC Network.

Friday will serve as the Wildcats’ annual Excite Night meet, taking place in downtown Lexington at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky heads into its home opener on the heels of reigning Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week Mollie Korth, who scored 9.800 or better on four events en route to being named the all-around champion of a 196.425-195.350 loss at No. 5 Utah last Friday.

Korth earned the first SEC Gymnast of the Week award of the season and the sixth such honor in school history, following Krissy Hoeferlin (2000), Aronda Primault (2001, 2002), Hillary Ferguson (2008) and Andrea Mitchell (2011).

Kentucky and Missouri last met in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Athens Regional in a quad meet with Iowa State and host Georgia. The Cats defeated the Tigers 196.850- 196.625 after falling 196.250-196.000 at Missouri in the 2019 regular season.

