No. 13 Kentucky falls to No. 4 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Rhyne Howard scored 28 points, but the 13th-ranked Kentucky women's basketball team fell to No. 4 South Carolina 99-72 on Thursday night at Colonial Life Arena.

Howard's 28 points are the most she has ever scored in a Southeastern Conference game. Thursday was also the third straight game in which the sophomore from Cleveland, Tennessee has scored at least 25 points.

Kentucky (11-2, 0-1 SEC) got a career high 15 points from Chasity Patterson and 13 points from Amanda Paschal. But the Cats faced a significant disadvantage in height, and the Gamecocks took advantage, outscoring UK 60-24 in the paint and winning the rebounding battle 40-20.

