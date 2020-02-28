No. 15 Kentucky defeats Georgia on Senior Night

LEXINGTON, Ky. — National Player of the Year candidate Rhyne Howard scored 25 points as the 15th-ranked Kentucky women's basketball team beat Georgia 88-77 on Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum.

Kentucky (21-6, 10-5) got key contributions from three seniors, who were playing their final regular season game at home on Thursday. Sabrina Haines had 15 points, Jaida Roper had 14 and Ogechi Anyagaligbo had 10.

The Cats hit nine of their first 13 attempts from behind the arc on their way to making 12 of 27 (44.4 percent) for the game. UK forced 15 Georgia turnovers in the contest and were able to convert those into 22 points. Meanwhile, the Cats had just 10 turnovers and the Bulldogs had just seven points off those miscues.