No Howard, no problem for No. 13 Kentucky

COLUMBIA, Mo. – — Playing without leading scorer Rhyne Howard, the 13th-ranked Kentucky women's basketball team beat Missouri 62-47 on Thursday night at Mizzou Arena.

Howard, who averages 23.2 points per game, missed her first game of the season with a fractured finger in her left hand. Howard, who injured the finger in Monday's win over Auburn, is expected to return in mid-February.

In her absence, it was a total team effort that carried the Cats in Thursday's win. Amanda Paschal scored a career-high 18 points to lead all scorers in the game. Chasity Patterson had 12 points in the game for the Cats, while Blair Green added 11 to go with a career-high seven rebounds.