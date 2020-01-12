Patterson scores career-high in win over Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – — Rhyne Howard scored 18 of her 22 points in the second half as the 14th-ranked Kentucky women's team beat Florida 65-45 on Sunday at the O'Connell Center.

For Howard, it was her sixth straight game with 20 points or better. The sophomore entered Sunday's game as the top scorer in the SEC and the third-leading scorer in the country. She came up just short of her 23.9 points per game average on Sunday.

Chasity Patterson scored a career high 20 points for the Cats, adding five rebounds and two assists in the process. Senior Sabrina Haines added 12 for the UK.

Kentucky (14-2, 3-1 SEC) dominated the turnover battle on Sunday. The Cats forced 25 turnovers and converted those into 31 points. Meanwhile, the Cats only turned the ball over six times, leading to five Florida points. The Cats also held a 15-5 edge in fast break points and a 13-5 advantage in second-chance points.

