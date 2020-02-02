Patterson's career high not enough against Florida

LEXINGTON, Ky. - — Chasity Patterson scored a career-high 25 points, but the 13th-ranked Kentucky women's basketball team fell to Florida 70-62 on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Coliseum.

The Cats, playing their third game in six days and their second without leading scorer Rhyne Howard, led by as many as 14 points in the first half before a second-half rally by the Gators proved to be enough to win.

Patterson hit nine of her 18 shot attempts, including one of six from behind the arc, and six of eight from the line for her 25 points. Senior Jaida Roper was the only other Wildcat in double figures, scoring 15 on the day.

Kentucky (17-3, 6-2 SEC) made just 22 of 58 (37.9 percent) from the floor in the game, including just three of 20 (15 percent) from behind the arc. The Cats also struggled at the line, making just 15 of 27 (55.6 percent) of its free throws.

The Cats forced 24 Florida turnovers and scored 25 points off those miscues. But Florida's three-point shooting, especially in the second half, turned out to be the difference. The Gators made seven of 11 (63.6 percent) from behind the arc in the final 20 minutes.