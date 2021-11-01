'Our team is devastated': Kentucky Derby jockey Miguel Mena dies after being hit by a car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man who was hit by a car on Halloween night and later died has been identified as "one of the winningest jockeys in Churchill Downs history."

34-year-old Miguel Mena was killed in a pedestrian accident on I-64 westbound between Blankenbaker Parkway and Hurstbourne Lane in Louisville on Sunday night.

Mena died days before his 35th birthday. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

"This news is absolutely shocking, terrible and heartbreaking," said Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson. "Our team is devastated to learn of Miguel's passing. He was such a courageous rider who fought to overcome several challenges and adversity. We'll miss his bright smile. Our deepest condolences are extended to his many friends, fellow riders and family, and our immediate thoughts are with his wife April and his daughters Naelah and Montserrat."

Mena won 2,079 races in North America and his mounts in 16,234 races earned $72,483,396 in prize money.

Officials say Mena had 481 wins under his belt at Churchill Downs, the 15th most wins of all time. He began riding regularly there since the fall of 2006.

His final ride was Saturday at Keeneland.