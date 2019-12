LEXINGTON, Ky. — There is a report that Kentucky could be losing Dean Hood to another in-state school.

Sources: Dean Hood to be next head coach at Murray State https://t.co/7P3M4lyzRq — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) December 10, 2019

Hood spent eight seasons at Eastern Kentucky as the head coach at EKU and was an assistant before that. He was let go and spent the 2016 season in Charlotte before joining Mark Stoops staff at Kentucky in 2017.